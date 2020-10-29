COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Worldwide Covid-19 cases cross 44.2 million, 10 months after first case was identified in China
October 29 2020 - 10:10
Philippines reports 1,761 new coronavirus cases, 33 more deaths
The Philippines' health ministry on Thursday recorded 1,761 new coronavirus infections and 33 more deaths.In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed infections had risen to 376,935, while deaths had reached 7,147.
New Covid-19 cases in the Philippines increased by fewer than 2,000 in seven of the last 10 days.
-REUTERS
October 29 2020 - 10:02
Paris parks will stay open during new Covid-19 lockdown - government
Parks will stay open in Paris during the new coronavirus lockdown, government spokesman Gabriel Attal told RTL radio on Thursday - unlike the last lockdown when they closed.
-REUTERS
October 29 2020 - 09:28
UK doing everything it can to avoid national lockdown, minister says
The British government will do everything it can to avoid putting the country into a second national lockdown and believes it can control the virus with tough local measures, housing minister Robert Jenrick said on Thursday.
The minister added that the government kept everything under review but it wanted to avoid a second full national shutdown because of the damage it creates to livelihoods and the economy.
"The very clear policy of the government is to do everything we can to avoid a full national lockdown," he told Sky News.
-REUTERS
October 29 2020 - 08:58
Next crop of Covid-19 vaccine developers take more traditional route
The handful of drugmakers dominating the global coronavirus vaccine race are pushing the boundaries of vaccine technology. The next crop under development feature more conventional, proven designs.
The world will need several different vaccines to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, given the sheer size of global need, variations in effects on different populations, and possible limits of effectiveness in the first crop.
October 29 2020 - 08:30
Czech Republic reports 12,977 new coronavirus cases, 128 deaths
The Czech Republic reported 12,977 new coronavirus cases for Oct. 28, health ministry data showed on Thursday.
Total cases rose to 297,013 while deaths climbed by 128 to 2,675. The country has been struggling with one of Europe's fastest growing infection rates.
-REUTERS
October 29 2020 - 07:20
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 44.2 million, death toll at 1,169,580
More than 44.2 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,169,580 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
-REUTERS