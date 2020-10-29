Duduzane Zuma 'feels betrayed' by David Mabuza, 'who is not taking my calls'

The son of former president Jacob Zuma still feels betrayed by Deputy President David Mabuza, who he alleges has been giving him the cold shoulder after he “saved his life”.

Duduzane Zuma revealed several months ago that back in 2015, he had come to the aid of Mabuza, even flying him to Russia for medical treatment after he was poisoned. He said he was puzzled as to why they their relationship took a turn after that.

Mabuza, he said, was no longer taking his calls.

“From my side, I most definitely do [feel betrayed]. He is someone that I looked up to. He has been an elder to a lot of us. I have taken the relationship as him being a father to me and there’s a lot of questionable things that have happened and, as a man, I can’t accept it,” Duduzane said.

“People may look at it the way they look at it, but that’s not the way things go. He’s got his views and I’ve got my views,” he added.