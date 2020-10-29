EFF duo's lawyer grills policeman over his conduct at Madikizela-Mandela funeral

Venter on Wednesday told the court that he had stopped Malema's vehicle when they entered the cemetery because it did not have a permit.

During cross-examination on Thursday, Hodes asked Venter if he had asked Malema whether they had accreditation to enter the cemetery.

Venter said he did not ask them. He concluded that the vehicle had no accreditation because it was not visible to him. According to Venter, a permit is normally placed on the left front side of the vehicle at events.

Venter told the court that even if they had a permit, he would still have stopped the vehicle as it was not part of the convoy of cars that were allowed to enter the cemetery.

“You had no right to refuse them entry,” Hodes said.

“The vehicle was not part of the convoy,” Venter replied.

Hodes told Venter: “It was part of the convoy and it did have a permit. It was part of the convoy and you had made up your mind to stop it.”

Venter said he was not prepared to change his mind about his decision to stop Malema's vehicle.

“You are lying to this court and I am going to prove it to this court. You said 'I did not see a visible permit'. Why would you look for the permit if you would not have given them permission to enter anyway?” asked Hodes.

“That vehicle was not part of the convoy. That is why it parked at the additional VIP parking,” Venter responded.