Father opens rape case against teen's boyfriend but is also charged for rape

The father of a 15-year-old girl from Giyani, Limpopo, opened a case of statutory rape against his daughter's 25-year-old boyfriend — but now himself has been charged with raping the teenager.

The girl was reported missing and was found at her boyfriend's home. Her dad then opened a police case. But police investigations revealed that he had also raped and threatened the teenager on more than one occasion.

“The arrest comes after this father, from a village in the Giyani policing area, went out to look for the victim [the teen] after she left their home on Saturday October 24,” said police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe.

“He traced her to her alleged boyfriend's place. Immediately after that, he took her to the police station to open a case of statutory rape against the boyfriend.

“It was then revealed that the victim's father had also raped her on separate occasions in 2019 and 2020, and threatened to harm her if she told anyone.”

The pair appeared at the Giyani magistrate's court on Thursday on charges of rape and statutory rape.

“Both suspects were denied bail and their cases were postponed until November 4 for formal bail application and for further police investigations,” said Ngoepe.

