South Africa

Father opens rape case against teen's boyfriend but is also charged for rape

29 October 2020 - 17:42
The father of a 15-year-old girl in Giyani, Limpopo, has also been charged with raping the girl after he laid a charge of rape against her boyfriend.
The father of a 15-year-old girl in Giyani, Limpopo, has also been charged with raping the girl after he laid a charge of rape against her boyfriend.    
Image: 123RF/Artit Oubkaew

The father of a 15-year-old girl from Giyani, Limpopo, opened a case of statutory rape against his daughter's 25-year-old boyfriend — but now himself has been charged with raping the teenager.

The girl was reported missing and was found at her boyfriend's home. Her dad then opened a police case. But police investigations revealed that he had also raped and threatened the teenager on more than one occasion.

“The arrest comes after this father, from a village in the Giyani policing area, went out to look for the victim [the teen] after she left their home on Saturday October 24,” said police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe.

“He traced her to her alleged boyfriend's place. Immediately after that, he took her to the police station to open a case of statutory rape against the boyfriend.

“It was then revealed that the victim's father had also raped her on separate occasions in 2019 and 2020, and threatened to harm her if she told anyone.”

The pair appeared at the Giyani magistrate's court on Thursday on charges of rape and statutory rape.

“Both suspects were denied bail and their cases were postponed until November 4 for formal bail application and for further police investigations,” said Ngoepe.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

More details of abuse and negligence emerge at KwaSizabantu Mission

Allegations of sexual abuse and negligence at the controversial KwaSizabantu Christian Mission again surfaced on Tuesday.
News
1 day ago

Man shown ‘mercy’ for raping daughter to be punished properly

Now-suspended magistrate gave him a wholly suspended sentence for raping the girl, 11. This time the state will seek life
News
1 day ago

Man who forced girl, 14, into marriage, raped her and illegally brought her to SA sentenced

Justice has been served for a 14-year-old girl who was forced into marriage, raped and illegally trafficked to SA in 2017.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Leaked NPA doc links Kelly Khumalo to suspect in Senzo Meyiwa murder South Africa
  2. Duduzane Zuma no longer has business ties with Gupta family South Africa
  3. Meyiwa's murder 'bigger than we previously understood': Bheki Cele South Africa
  4. 'God has blessed us with a girl': Mmusi Maimane and wife, Natalie, welcome ... South Africa
  5. Man who forced girl, 14, into marriage, raped her and illegally brought her to ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Budget breakdown: SAA, 'borrowing R2.1billion daily' & mooted public sector ...
Court hears Malema & Ndlozi's 'token of ubuntu' was rejected as funeral assault ...
X