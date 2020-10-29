Tygerberg Hospital 'racial segregation' comments causes rift between Mboweni and health MEC

In 2014, then Western Cape health MEC Theuns Botha announced that the hospital would be rebuilt between 2017 and 2020 at a cost of R5bn to address its “Vootrekker Monument” structure that represented SA's ugly past.

At the time, Botha and the former head of the department, Craig Househam, said the hospital, which was built as two matching hospitals serving blacks on one side and whites on the other, was not user-friendly and was often inefficient. This was due to its design, which featured long dark corridors and 27 entrances.

As a result of this design, Botha said security was a major challenge.

In 2009, the Western Cape cabinet recommended that it be redeveloped following a 2005 report by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), which found it to be in a poor state. The newer hospital was expected to be slightly smaller though, with 1,200 beds.

But in 2016 Mbombo, who had been appointed as health MEC for the Western Cape the previous year, said the revamp of the hospital would no longer happen.

She blamed the shelving of the multibillion-rand modernisation project on the national government’s failure to fund it, stating that her government could no longer afford it on its own after it was “dumped” by the national government.