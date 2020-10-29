'Your leadership is valued': Well-wishes pour in for self-quarantining Ramaphosa

Messages of well-wishes have been pouring in for President Cyril Ramaphosa as he went into self-isolation after a guest at a dinner he attended on Saturday tested positive for Covid-19.

The presidency announced on Wednesday that Ramaphosa was showing no symptoms at this stage and will be tested should symptoms manifest.

Ramaphosa attended a fundraising dinner of the Adopt-a-School Foundation, which is a partner entity of the Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation. The presidency said the event for 35 guests was held at a Johannesburg hotel where guests were the only people hosted.

“The event adhered stringently to Covid-19 protocols and directives on screening, social distancing and the wearing of masks. As was the case with all guests, the president himself removed his mask only when dining and addressing the guests,” said the presidency.