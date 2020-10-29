South Africa

'Your leadership is valued': Well-wishes pour in for self-quarantining Ramaphosa

29 October 2020 - 08:38
President Cyril Ramaphosa is in self-quarantine after a guest at a dinner that he attended on Saturday tested positive for Covid-19.
Image: GCIS

Messages of well-wishes have been pouring in for President Cyril Ramaphosa as he went into self-isolation after a guest at a dinner he attended on Saturday tested positive for Covid-19.

The presidency announced on Wednesday that Ramaphosa was showing no symptoms at this stage and will be tested should symptoms manifest.

Ramaphosa attended a fundraising dinner of the Adopt-a-School Foundation, which is a partner entity of the Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation. The presidency said the event for 35 guests was held at a Johannesburg hotel where guests were the only people hosted.

“The event adhered stringently to Covid-19 protocols and directives on screening, social distancing and the wearing of masks. As was the case with all guests, the president himself removed his mask only when dining and addressing the guests,” said the presidency.

The presidency said the Adopt-a-School foundation told dinner guests on Tuesday that one of the attendees showed symptoms of Covid-19 on Sunday. The guest was tested on Monday and received positive results on Tuesday.

Ramaphosa was notified after he unveiled a statue of the late OR Tambo in Kempton Park, as well as the official opening of a new Radisson hotel and convention centre in Ekurhuleni.

“The president is screened regularly by the SA Military Health Service and subjects himself to screening at venues where he participates in engagements,” said the presidency.

Ramaphosa will perform his duties remotely and will observe the guidelines that apply to self-quarantine, the presidency said.

On social media, many concerned citizens wished Ramaphosa a speedy recovery.

Here is a snapshot of what some people had to say:

