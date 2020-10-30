After beating testicular cancer, Yoren is ready to virtually conquer New York Marathon

“Cancel your plans for 2020!” These are the words that Johannesburg financial planner Yoren Chetty will remember forever.

This instruction had nothing to do with the year being associated with Covid-19 disruptions — his doctor had just diagnosed him with testicular cancer.

He had to get used to the idea that he was about to go through surgery and gruelling chemotherapy after his diagnosis on February 19.

But eight months later Chetty, who turns 40 in November, has not only beaten cancer but on Saturday (November 1) he will be participating in the virtual New York City Marathon and will run 42.2km in the streets of Johannesburg on behalf of Movember.

Movember, which is synonymous with the growing of moustaches during the month of November, is an international awareness campaign which raises men’s health issues such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer and men’s suicide, among others.

As a Mo Bro for the campaign, Chetty is hoping to raise about R60,000 through the run, and proceeds will go towards funding survivorship and research programmes for prostate and testicular cancer, as well as mental health programmes.

“I got through the lowest points between chemotherapy rounds by using the power of visualisation. When I couldn’t walk or the pain was unbearable, I would close my eyes and imagine myself running down 5th Avenue in Manhattan, competing in the race,” he said.