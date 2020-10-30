South Africa

Comair flexes its wings as Competition Tribunal approves merger

Paul Ash Senior reporter
30 October 2020 - 20:29
Kulula and British Airways Boeing 737s seen in this file photo. Comair, which operated both brands until it went into business rescue in May, is due to take off again following a merger with unknown aviation company Bidco
Kulula and British Airways Boeing 737s seen in this file photo. Comair, which operated both brands until it went into business rescue in May, is due to take off again following a merger with unknown aviation company Bidco
Image: Supplied

A relatively unknown company called Bidco has been given the green light to merge with troubled Kulula owner Comair after approval from the Competition Tribunal on Friday.

The merger, which the tribunal approved during on online hearing, will see Bidco acquire Comair and in particular its B-BBEE shareholding.

Comair, which operates low-cost carrier Kululu as well as the domestic British Airways franchise, went into business rescue on May 5.

Its JSE listing was suspended the same day.

The carrier offered scheduled airline services in SA as well as to certain Sadc countries and the Indian Ocean islands.

Under the terms of the merger, Bidco will not be permitted to retrench any employees for three years from the day operations begin.

However, the company warned that 200 employees will face compulsory retrenchments for what it called “operational reasons” in the months after the merger's implementation, a statement on Friday said.

The statement mentioned that a number of additional B-BBEE purchasers “who are agreeable to participating in this initiative on mutually acceptable terms”. 

The company did not provide further details.

The deal was approved by Comair’s business rescue practitioners as part of its rescue plan.

According to the statement, the Competition Commission — which assesses large mergers before referring them to the tribunal for a decision — recommended that the transaction be approved subject to certain conditions.

The commission found no competition concerns arising from the transaction.

Kulula, which took to the skies for the first time in July 2001, was one of SA's first true low-cost carriers.

With its cheeky on-board safety announcements and pay-as-you-go in-flight meals, it quickly earned a loyal after among SA travellers.

Gidon Novick, one of Kulula's founding directors, later left the company after an alleged boardroom tussle.

Novick is allegedly planning to launch a new low-cost airline. While the as-yet unnamed airline still has no formal launch date, it is believed to be imminent.

TimesLIVE

MORE

Comair to shed 400 jobs as it adopts business rescue plan

Comair announced on Friday it is cutting about 400 jobs as the airline tries to turn its fortunes around.
News
1 month ago

Comair rescue practitioners agree to fund medical aid for employees

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) says the business rescue practitioners at Comair have agreed to immediately reinstate medical aid ...
Business
1 month ago

On a wing and a prayer

State offers to pay to keep SAA aloft but business rescuers say show us the money
Business
1 month ago

HILARY JOFFE: How Comair fell from the sky is a case study of note

Comair suddenly broke out of its own successful mould
Business
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Tow truck driver killed after pursuing CIT heist robbers - reports South Africa
  2. Duduzane Zuma no longer has business ties with Gupta family South Africa
  3. Leaked NPA doc links Kelly Khumalo to suspect in Senzo Meyiwa murder South Africa
  4. Man who defrauded Sars of R1.7m sentenced - a decade after the fact South Africa
  5. Zindzi Mandela 'confirmed Malema could enter Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's ... South Africa

Latest Videos

US gun sales skyrocket due to social unrest & election fears
Budget breakdown: SAA, 'borrowing R2.1billion daily' & mooted public sector ...
X