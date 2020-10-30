CoughWatchSA app to help with early detection of Covid-19 second wave

The app, CoughWatchSA, will run as a pilot for the remainder of this year and will be officially launched as a complementary surveillance platform to current disease surveillance systems.

The app is available on Android and iOS for free download. According to NICD, the app can also assist with the detection of the beginning of the influenza season.

Through CoughWatchSA, users can register and report their respiratory symptoms every week.

“The aim of this platform is to identify and monitor acute respiratory tract infections (ARI) which may potentially include influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and Covid-19. SA may have reached its peak in the cumulative number of cases, but there may be a potential for a second wave of infections,” said the NICD.