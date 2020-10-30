South Africa

CoughWatchSA app to help with early detection of Covid-19 second wave

The CoughWatchSA will run as a pilot for the remainder of this year and will be officially launched as a complementary surveillance platform to current disease surveillance systems.

30 October 2020 - 06:00
The CoughWatchSA will run as a pilot for the remainder of this year and will be officially launched as a complementary surveillance platform to current disease surveillance systems. Stock photo.
The CoughWatchSA will run as a pilot for the remainder of this year and will be officially launched as a complementary surveillance platform to current disease surveillance systems. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Andriy Popov

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has announced that a mobile application aimed at helping with the early detection of the second wave of Covid-19 is expected to launch soon.

The app, CoughWatchSA, will run as a pilot for the remainder of this year and will be officially launched as a complementary surveillance platform to current disease surveillance systems.

The app is available on Android and iOS for free download. According to NICD, the app can also assist with the detection of the beginning of the influenza season.

Through CoughWatchSA, users can register and report their respiratory symptoms every week.

“The aim of this platform is to identify and monitor acute respiratory tract infections (ARI) which may potentially include influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and Covid-19. SA may have reached its peak in the cumulative number of cases, but there may be a potential for a second wave of infections,” said the NICD.

WATCH | What you need to know about SA’s official Covid-19 tracing app

As part of SA's plan to fight the spread of Covid-19, the health department has launched a new app
News
1 month ago

The application is a digital participatory surveillance platform that allows for the monitoring and tracking diseases in the population through user-reporting of health information.

“All data is completely anonymised upon submission, it will not be possible to link the information provided to any individual or household,” said the NICD.

“After being anonymised, data is stored in a secure data lake on our servers (AWS in SA)."

The NICD said the platform has been used effectively in Europe, Australia and North America for more than 10 years.

“This platform can detect outbreaks for up to a week or two earlier than traditional surveillance platforms and has been shown to be a complementary disease surveillance platform to current facility-based disease surveillance.

“In lower to middle-income settings, this platform has the potential to assist disease surveillance where testing capacity or access to medical resources is extremely limited. In addition, through user-reporting of health information, we may identify patterns in health-seeking behaviour which is often very limited in the current setting,” said the NICD.

The app is not designed to offer medical advice or assistance, said the institute.

The NICD said tracking and monitoring diseases plays an important role in the analysis and reporting on the burden of infections, to inform public health action for the reduction of morbidity and mortality, as well as improving the health of the general population.

 

TimesLIVE

Next crop of Covid-19 vaccine developers take more traditional route

The handful of drugmakers dominating the global coronavirus vaccine race are pushing the boundaries of vaccine technology. The next crop under ...
News
1 day ago

No, Cape Town is not going into a hard lockdown and it has no food shortages

City official Zahid Badroodien has dismissed claims that Cape Town would be going into a hard lockdown, resulting in food shortages.
News
20 hours ago

Winde pleads for 'deal' with citizens to prevent fresh Covid-19 surge

Cape Town’s more affluent southern and western suburbs were responsible for the increase in Covid-19 cases seen over the past three weeks in the ...
News
18 hours ago

Most read

  1. Duduzane Zuma no longer has business ties with Gupta family South Africa
  2. Leaked NPA doc links Kelly Khumalo to suspect in Senzo Meyiwa murder South Africa
  3. Zindzi Mandela 'confirmed Malema could enter Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's ... South Africa
  4. 'Black excellence only applies to DJs?': Malema and Ndlozi questioned for ... South Africa
  5. 'We cannot let the SABC die' — exec speaks out on TV licences and saving the ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Budget breakdown: SAA, 'borrowing R2.1billion daily' & mooted public sector ...
Court hears Malema & Ndlozi's 'token of ubuntu' was rejected as funeral assault ...
X