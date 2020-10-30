COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | US records over 91,000 new Covid-19 infections in a day

October 30 2020 - 08:28

Lonza to make Covid-19 antibody combination for AstraZeneca

Lonza Group has agreed with AstraZeneca to make AZD7442, an experimental combination of two antibodies that may be used to prevent and treat Covid-19, the Swiss contract manufacturer said on Friday.

AZD7442 is in Phase I clinical studies and AstraZeneca plans to advance the combination into Phase III trials in the coming weeks, Lonza said. Lonza will manufacture drug substance for AZD7442 at Lonza's facilities in the United States.

Operations are expected to start in the first half of 2021.

-REUTERS