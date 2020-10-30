COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | US records over 91,000 new Covid-19 infections in a day
October 30 2020 - 08:28
Lonza to make Covid-19 antibody combination for AstraZeneca
Lonza Group has agreed with AstraZeneca to make AZD7442, an experimental combination of two antibodies that may be used to prevent and treat Covid-19, the Swiss contract manufacturer said on Friday.
AZD7442 is in Phase I clinical studies and AstraZeneca plans to advance the combination into Phase III trials in the coming weeks, Lonza said. Lonza will manufacture drug substance for AZD7442 at Lonza's facilities in the United States.
Operations are expected to start in the first half of 2021.
-REUTERS
October 30 2020 - 07:58
India records 48,648 new coronavirus cases
India saw a daily spurt of 48,648 coronavirus infections, taking its tally to 8.09 million, health ministry data showed on Friday.
India is the world's second worst affected country, after the United States, which has nearly 9 million infections and hit a daily record of more than 91,000 cases on Thursday.
Cases in India have been dipping since a peak hit in September, but experts have warned of a possible spike during the festival season, which runs until mid-November.
The death toll rose 563 to stand at 121,090, the ministry added.
-REUTERS
October 30 2020 - 07:09
U.S. breaks daily record for coronavirus cases with over 91,000 new infections
The United States broke its single-day record for new coronavirus infections on Thursday, reporting over 91,000 new cases, as hospitalizations also hit new highs in many states, according to a Reuters tally.
The spike in cases comes less a week before the presidential election on Tuesday.
Among the hardest hit by the latest COVID-19 surge are hotly contested states such as Ohio, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin that will play an important role in deciding whether Republican President Donald Trump gets a second term or Democratic challenger Joe Biden becomes president.
-REUTERS
October 30 2020 - 06:00
CoughWatchSA app to help with early detection of Covid-19 second wave
The CoughWatchSA will run as a pilot for the remainder of this year and will be officially launched as a complementary surveillance platform to current disease surveillance systems.