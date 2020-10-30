Drivers hope for a better life but National Taxi Alliance skips summit

In a media statement on October 23, the NTA said: “Minister Mbalula and his department have made it abundantly clear that the purpose of the National Taxi Lekgotla in to entrench Santaco as the apex leadership of the taxi industry and to give it statutory powers to regulate the taxi industry. This is tantamount to inviting us to interfere in the affairs of another organisation we do not belong to.”

The NTA also did not participate in the provincial meetings.

Since the 1990s, the government has been making efforts to change the industry. The National Taxi Task Team (NTTT) drove the industry’s transformation in 1995. Such a change depended on the ensuing recommendations as embraced in 1996: formalising the minibus taxi industry; regulating and controlling the industry; capacity building and training; and establishing conditions so that the industry is able to maintain and sustain itself economically.

Now 25 years after those recommendations, the government is hosting the National Taxi Lekgotla to discuss the following key issues: unity and leadership of the taxi industry; an empowerment model; regulation, professionalisation and customer care.

The question remains if there can be unity in the industry if the lekgotla is centred on Santaco. It has a democratically elected council and say to represent the whole industry but shortly after it was formed NTA set up office as a rival.

There have been subsequent conflicts between the two bodies over representation, which continue to cause problems for the Taxi Recapitalisation Programme (TRP), introduced in 1999. The TRP is central to the formalisation and restructuring of the taxi industry. However, while some of the operators with old taxis have benefited from the TRP through the scrapping process, most have not. Therefore, the process has not worked for most taxi operators and drivers.

The presence of two mother bodies both claiming to represent and speak on behalf of the industry considerably complicates attempts by the government to consult the industry and enter into binding agreements.