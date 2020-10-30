South Africa

Drone suspected of colliding with training aircraft at Rand Airport

30 October 2020 - 11:16 By TimesLIVE
An investigation is being conducted by the SA Civil Aviation Authority after a drone is suspected to have hit an airborne plane. File image
Image: ADREES LATIF/REUTERS

A plane is suspected to have been struck by a drone shortly after takeoff at Rand Airport in Gauteng this week.

The aircraft's pilot, who heard a loud bang shortly after takeoff, managed to land safely as a precaution.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, the Commercial Unmanned Aircraft Association of Southern Africa said in a statement on Friday.

An investigation is being conducted by the SA Civil Aviation Authority (Sacaa).

The drone association said comment would only be made on conclusion of the investigation.

Sacaa said: "A drone is suspected to have struck an airborne training aircraft at Rand Airport on October 27. A precautionary landing was made after the pilot heard a loud bang shortly after takeoff.

"Sacaa's accident and incident investigations division is expected to communicate officially after confirmed accident report submission."

TimesLIVE

