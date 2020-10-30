Gang pretending to be 'very sick' rob clinic security guard at gunpoint

A gang of armed men who pretended to be ill and seeking help robbed a security guard at gunpoint at a clinic in Giyani, Limpopo, the police said on Friday.

Police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe said the suspects attacked the guard at the gate at Nhlaniki Clinic in Giyani on Thursday.

“They pretended to be very sick. While trying to help, the gang pointed a firearm at the guard, handcuffed him and robbed him of two cellphones and one firearm before they fled the scene.”

No arrests were made.

