PODCAST | Where is Desiree Reid?

At 20 years old, Desiree Reid was navigating the tumultuous waters of early adulthood. She was doing well - the future seemed bright for this vivacious young woman. But on January 28 2000, she vanished without a trace.

For 20 years since then, her family has held out hope that Desiree will return - but with each missed family event and every painful year that passes, that hope has dimmed.

In episode 42 of True Crime South Africa, we delve into this baffling case and discuss the sad reality that in the eyes of the authorities, and some members of the public, certain victims seem to be less worthy of justice than others.

