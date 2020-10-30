South Africa

True Crime South Africa

PODCAST | Where is Desiree Reid?

30 October 2020 - 11:05 By Nicole Engelbrecht
An age progression of Desiree Reid, who disappeared when she was 20 years old.
An age progression of Desiree Reid, who disappeared when she was 20 years old.
Image: supplied by the family

At 20 years old, Desiree Reid was navigating the tumultuous waters of early adulthood. She was doing well - the future seemed bright for this vivacious young woman. But on January 28 2000, she vanished without a trace.

For 20 years since then, her family has held out hope that Desiree will return - but with each missed family event and every painful year that passes, that hope has dimmed.

In episode 42 of True Crime South Africa, we delve into this baffling case and discuss the sad reality that in the eyes of the authorities, and some members of the public, certain victims seem to be less worthy of justice than others.

LISTEN TO THE CHILLING STORY:

For more episodes, click here.

Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline: 082-821-3447).

Join the conversation on Twitter at #TrueCrimeSA.

E-mail the show: wordsmith195@gmail.com

MORE:

PODCAST | The DNA delay

In this Spotlight Minisode, True Crime South Africa delves into the reality behind DNA testing delays in SA, the possible causes and the high ...
News
1 week ago

PODCAST | Gone without a trace: where is Eugeine 'Zane' Nel?

On March 2 2016, Eugeine "Zane" Nel woke up with a migraine. He told his girlfriend he wouldn’t be going to work that day. The last time she saw him, ...
News
1 month ago

PODCAST | Is the Mtwalume serial killer dead?

In today’s spotlight minisode, we delve into the recent murders in Mtwalume on the south coast of KwaZulu-Natal to determine whether the suspect who ...
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Duduzane Zuma no longer has business ties with Gupta family South Africa
  2. Leaked NPA doc links Kelly Khumalo to suspect in Senzo Meyiwa murder South Africa
  3. Zindzi Mandela 'confirmed Malema could enter Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | Tow truck driver killed after pursuing CIT heist robbers - reports South Africa
  5. 'Black excellence only applies to DJs?': Malema and Ndlozi questioned for ... South Africa

Latest Videos

US gun sales skyrocket due to social unrest & election fears
Budget breakdown: SAA, 'borrowing R2.1billion daily' & mooted public sector ...
X