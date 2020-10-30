WATCH | Policewoman hits the perfect beat with traditional riel dance

When police videos circulate on social media, it's often for unhappy reasons, but a video of a police trainee in Vredendal, in the Western Cape, had moves that got people jiving along, instead of complaining.

In a video that was posted on the Facebook page of Griekwa Rieldansers Vredendal, police trainee Const Anechia Cloete can be seen doing the traditional Khoisan dance so meticulously to the curiosity and excitement of onlookers at the Maskam Mall.

Cloete, who turned 21 on Friday, has been part of the cultural group since childhood. Dance trainer and the policewoman’s aunt, Elsabe Cloete, had asked her to join the dance group during her visit to the mall with a colleague.

“She was with her colleague when they went past us while we were performing. I asked her to join us for a few minutes as she’s been part of the group from the age of seven. Judging by the comments on social media, people obviously loved her.”

In a post that’s been widely shared on Facebook, Lulamile Lu Mhlongo could not hide his emotions: “Culture is culture ... I am Zulu but watching this, especially when the cop comes in, it brought a tear in my eyes. Well done!”