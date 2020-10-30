Zondo’s bloodhounds pick up a new scent, plus five highlights from 'Vrye Weekblad'

It is these bloodhounds who spend nights wading through the close to 300,000 #GuptaLeaks e-mails, looking for watertight evidence that will compel the kingpins of state capture to account to the commission for their shenanigans.

From the other side of the Jukskei River, advocate Hermione Cronje, head of the National Prosecuting Authority’s special directorate responsible for investigating corruption, is watching matters unfold with an eagle eye. Because it is Cronje and her relatively young directorate who must ensure that all the shocking evidence presented to Zondo results in orange jumpsuits for the culprits.

SA owes a debt of gratitude to the investigators at the Zondo commission into state capture who have sniffed out the stench of corruption clinging to one crook after another, writes Yolandi Groenewald in the latest issue of Vrye Weekblad. But a new assignment now awaits as they prepare to join the NPA and lend their considerable expertise and resources to Cronje’s team.

