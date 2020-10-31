COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | US reports world record of more than 100,000 cases in single day

October 31 2020 - 11:23

UK's Boris Johnson considering new national lockdown for England - media

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is considering imposing a new month-long national lockdown in England next week after scientists warned the coronavirus was spreading faster than their worst predictions, local media reported.

The pandemic is spreading in most parts of Britain, where the official death toll of 46,299 is the highest in Europe.

Johnson is expected to hold a news conference on Monday to announce the new measures, which would allow only essential shops and schools, nurseries and universities to remain open, The Times newspaper said.