COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | US reports world record of more than 100,000 cases in single day
October 31 2020 - 11:23
UK's Boris Johnson considering new national lockdown for England - media
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is considering imposing a new month-long national lockdown in England next week after scientists warned the coronavirus was spreading faster than their worst predictions, local media reported.
The pandemic is spreading in most parts of Britain, where the official death toll of 46,299 is the highest in Europe.
Johnson is expected to hold a news conference on Monday to announce the new measures, which would allow only essential shops and schools, nurseries and universities to remain open, The Times newspaper said.
October 31 2020 - 10:34
Ukraine reports record daily high new coronavirus cases
Ukraine registered a record 8,752 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the national security council said on Saturday, up from 8,312 cases on Friday.
Total infections stood at 387,481, it said.
- Reuters
October 31 2020 - 10:32
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 19,059 to 518,753
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 19,059 to 518,753, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Saturday.
The reported death toll rose by 103 to 10,452, the tally showed.
- Reuters
October 31 2020 - 10:24
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 45.24 million, death toll at 1.18 million
More than 45.24 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,183,788 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
- Reuters
October 31 2020 - 10:08
Australia's Melbourne enjoys first weekend out of lockdown as Covid-19 cases dwindle
Residents in Australia's second largest city of Melbourne on Saturday enjoyed their first weekend of relative freedom after an almost four-month lockdown as coronavirus case numbers continued to dwindle.
As Melburnians have flocked to parks, tennis courts, restaurants and shops, officials reported just one new Covid-19 case in Victoria state and no deaths. That was well down from average daily new cases of around 700 in July and early August.
October 31 2020 - 9:51
Donald Trump campaigns against those fighting Covid-19
With the coronavirus roaring back across the US, President Donald Trump is spending the closing days of his re-election campaign criticising public officials and medical professionals who are trying to beat it back.
Campaigning across the Midwest on Friday, Trump delivered a closing message that promised an economic revival and a vaccine to combat a pandemic that is pushing hospitals to capacity and killing up to 1,000 Americans each day.
But that slice of optimism was delivered with great heapings of grievance — directed at Democratic rival Joe Biden and plenty of other people who aren't on Tuesday's ballot.
Trump falsely said doctors earn more money when their patients die of the disease, building on his past criticism of medical experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci, his top infectious-disease expert.
October 31 2020 - 9:37
US reports world record of more than 100,000 Covid-19 cases in a single day
The US set a new all-time high for coronavirus cases confirmed in a single 24-hour period on Friday, reporting just more than 100,000 new infections to surpass the record total of 91,000 posted a day earlier, according to a Reuters tally.
The daily caseload of 100,233 is also a world record for the global pandemic, surpassing the 97,894 cases reported by India on a single day in September.