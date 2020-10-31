Durban businessman brutally murdered in home invasion

A Durban businessman was attacked and stabbed to death by a group of unknown men on Saturday in what authorities have labelled as a home invasion in Tongaat, north of Durban.

Ashver Sukwa, a 35-year-old businessman, is believed to have been stabbed more than 30 times at his Fairbreeze home on Saib Place in Greylands.

Sukwa's 65-year-old father was also stabbed and shoved into a cold room by their assailants during the incident.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said the incident is believed to have occurred during the early hours of the morning.

“It is alleged that a family was attacked at their home in Saib Place in Greylands by a group of unknown men. A 35-year-old male was fatally stabbed and a 65-year-old male was taken to hospital for medical attention with serious stab wounds.”

Mbele said the entire house was ransacked.