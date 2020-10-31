South Africa

Durban businessman brutally murdered in home invasion

31 October 2020 - 15:19
Image: Supplied

A Durban businessman was attacked and stabbed to death by a group of unknown men on Saturday in what authorities have labelled as a home invasion in Tongaat, north of Durban.

Ashver Sukwa, a 35-year-old businessman, is believed to have been stabbed more than 30 times at his Fairbreeze home on Saib Place in Greylands.

Sukwa's 65-year-old father was also stabbed and shoved into a cold room by their assailants during the incident.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said the incident is believed to have occurred during the early hours of the morning.

It is alleged that a family was attacked at their home in Saib Place in Greylands by a group of unknown men. A 35-year-old male was fatally stabbed and a 65-year-old male was taken to hospital for medical attention with serious stab wounds.”

Mbele said the entire house was ransacked.

“Safes were emptied and household items were stolen. A case of murder, attempted murder and house robbery was opened at Tongaat police station for investigation,” she said.

Prem Balram of Reaction Unit SA (Rusa) said their officers were notified of the incident at around 4.45am. 

“Officers penetrated the house and found blood on one of the beds. The 35-year-old was found on the floor wrapped in a bedsheet and blanket that was soaked with blood. Reaction officers unwrapped him so paramedics could work on saving his life, however it was discovered that he was stabbed at least 35 times and was declared deceased a short while later.”

TimesLIVE

