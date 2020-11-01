COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 45.54 million
November 1 2020 - 10:08
Russia's new coronavirus cases hit record high
Russia's daily tally of coronavirus cases hit a record high of 18,665 on Sunday, including 5,261 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 1,636,781.
Authorities also reported 245 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 28,235.
- Reuters
November 1 2020 - 8:34
Australia records no new Covid-19 cases for first time in five months
Australia recorded no new daily coronavirus community infections on Sunday for the first time in nearly five months, health officials said, paving the way for further easing of social distancing restrictions.
The state of Victoria, a coronavirus hotspot which accounts for more than 90% of Australia's 907 coronavirus-related deaths, saw zero new daily infections and no deaths for the second consecutive day.
November 1 2020 - 8:17
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 14,177 to 532,930
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 14,177 to 532,930, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Sunday.
The reported death toll rose by 29 to 10,481, the tally showed.
- Reuters
November 1 2020 - 8:03
Mexico reports 6,151 new coronavirus cases, 464 more deaths
Mexico's health ministry on Saturday reported 6,151 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 464 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 924,962 cases and 91,753 deaths.
The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.
- Reuters
November 1 2020 - 7:44
Protesters against Covid-19 restrictions clash with police in Spanish cities
Spain's prime minister on Saturday condemned a series of violent protests in cities across the country against restrictions imposed to curb the surge of Covid-19 after a six-month state of emergency came into action this week.
Protesters pelted police with rocks and other projectiles in Barcelona in a second night of disturbances in Spain's second-largest city.
November 1 2020 - 7:38
Brazil reports 18,947 new coronavirus cases, 407 deaths
Brazil recorded 18,947 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, and 407 deaths from Covid-19, the health ministry said on Saturday.
Brazil has registered more than 5.5 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, the third-worst outbreak globally after the US and India.
South America's largest country has also reported 159,884 deaths, making it the second-deadliest outbreak after the US.
- Reuters
November 1 2020 - 7:00
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 45.54 million, death toll at 1,188,017
More than 45.54 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,188,017 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
- Reuters