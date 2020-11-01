WATCH | Man accused of child's rape, murder allegedly killed by Mdantsane community

“It is alleged that on Friday evening, a group of community members from NU8 chased, assaulted and murdered a man they alleged to be behind the murder of a six-year-old girl whose lifeless body was found on the roadside.”

Tonjeni said a case or murder has been opened. “Police are following strong leads and no arrest has been made as yet.”

A person who identified himself as the dead man’s cousin told DispatchLIVE on Saturday night that he “got what he deserved”.

“What happened was bad and sad. These people are our relatives. I do not have the full story, he got what he deserved.”

DispatchLIVE