South Africa

Alleged cop killer in court after off-duty sergeant stabbed on Saturday

02 November 2020 - 16:48
Zolile Andrias Kula appeared in the Strand magistrate's court for allegedly killing an off-duty police officer in Strand on Saturday evening.
Zolile Andrias Kula appeared in the Strand magistrate's court for allegedly killing an off-duty police officer in Strand on Saturday evening.
Image: Supplied

Zolile Andrias Kula, 43, appeared in the Strand magistrate's court on Monday after the fatal stabbing of an off-duty police sergeant in the Western Cape town at the weekend.

“Sgt Sibongile Teka, 34, was allegedly fatally stabbed with a knife by the suspect in Michael Street, KwaNomzamo, on Saturday evening at about 10pm,” said police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa.

Potelwa said Teka and the attacker were involved in an altercation earlier that day.

“After the discovery of Sgt Teka’s body, Lwandle police followed vital information that led them to the suspect. He was subsequently arrested and the murder weapon seized,” said Potelwa.

The suspect was expected to appear in the Strand magistrate's court.

“Police management has conveyed condolences to the Teka family. Sgt Teka was attached to Strand police station,” said Potelwa.

Western Cape National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said Kula faces a charge of murder. His case was postponed until November 16 for a bail application.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Suspect arrested after fatal stabbing of police sergeant

A 43-year-old man was expected to appear in court on Monday after the fatal stabbing of an off-duty police sergeant in Strand, in the Western Cape, ...
News
6 hours ago

Police constable faces murder charge after 'demanding protection money'

A police constable who allegedly demanded "protection money" from a shopowner appeared in court on Monday on charges of murder and extortion.
News
6 hours ago

Hijacking suspects with toy gun nabbed in Eastern Cape

Three men were arrested on Sunday after allegedly hijacking a jikeleza taxi using a toy gun.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Bentley & Maserati shipped illegally to Malawi: state in Shepherd Bushiri bail ... South Africa
  2. 'There's good evidence which links people': Texts bust Senzo Meyiwa case wide ... News
  3. BMW 'ripped into pieces' in Joburg horror crash South Africa
  4. It’s Rodeo Drive or bust for 'uncouth' LA consul-general Thandile Sunduza News
  5. Durban businessman brutally murdered in home invasion South Africa

Latest Videos

Bushiri bail bid postponed while supporters flock to court in Pretoria
US gun sales skyrocket due to social unrest & election fears
X