Case dismissed against Shaka's Rock lockdown beachgoers

Charges against a group of Shaka's Rock residents who were arrested for going to the beach during level 5 of the lockdown have been dismissed.

Civil rights organisation AfriForum on Monday said it had been informed of the decision to dismiss the charges against eight residents.

“The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) informed AfriForum’s private prosecution unit in writing that they have officially decided to dismiss the eight complaints against people arrested in Ballito during level 5 of lockdown for the so-called infringement of the Disaster Management Act. This unit addressed representation to the NPA why these people should not be prosecuted,” it said.

AfriForum’s private prosecution unit announced in May that they would become involved with an incident where two peace officers from the KwaDukuza local municipality in Ballito allegedly manhandled a four-year old child against his father’s will and also arrested eight people because they were on the beach.

A video of the incident sparked national outrage, going viral on social media. It showed two KwaDukuza traffic officers attempting to escort a four-year-old boy out of a gated complex in the plush seaside town of Shaka's Rock, on the KZN north coast.