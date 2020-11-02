Cops shut down liquor outlets, arrest more than 40 for drunk driving in Gauteng

Gauteng police shut down 15 illegal and non-compliant liquor outlets across the province at the weekend.

Police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said most of the outlets were in the northern suburbs of Johannesburg and were shut down during the O Kae Molao operation.

The operation was led by senior management of the SAPS and the various law enforcement agencies.

In Rosebank, the owner of a popular liquor outlet was fined for failing to display a liquor licence and for allowing patrons to leave with liquor from the on-consumption outlet, Masondo said.

Masondo said 44 motorists were arrested for drunk driving while 20 were arrested for drinking in public.