Cops shut down liquor outlets, arrest more than 40 for drunk driving in Gauteng
Gauteng police shut down 15 illegal and non-compliant liquor outlets across the province at the weekend.
Police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said most of the outlets were in the northern suburbs of Johannesburg and were shut down during the O Kae Molao operation.
The operation was led by senior management of the SAPS and the various law enforcement agencies.
In Rosebank, the owner of a popular liquor outlet was fined for failing to display a liquor licence and for allowing patrons to leave with liquor from the on-consumption outlet, Masondo said.
Masondo said 44 motorists were arrested for drunk driving while 20 were arrested for drinking in public.
During the operation 1,050 suspects were arrested across five districts in Gauteng for various crimes.
In Tshwane, 396 people were arrested for crimes including murder, armed robbery, rape, housebreaking and theft, possession of suspected stolen property, malicious damage to property, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, reckless and negligent driving, theft of motor vehicle, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, house robbery, possession of drugs, dealing in drugs, dealing in liquor without a licence, and public drinking.
In the West Rand, 158 people were arrested for crimes including possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of ammunition, possession of a dangerous weapon, assault with intent to cause grievously bodily harm, sexual assault, rape and attempted murder, among other crimes.
Police have arrested 383 suspects in Ekurhuleni, 58 in Johannesburg and 56 in Sedibeng for various serious and violent crimes that include robbery, car hijacking, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, rape and murder.
TimesLIVE