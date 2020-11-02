South Africa

Cops shut down liquor outlets, arrest more than 40 for drunk driving in Gauteng

02 November 2020 - 11:33
Most of the outlets were in the northern suburbs of Johannesburg and were shut down during O Kae Molao operations.
Most of the outlets were in the northern suburbs of Johannesburg and were shut down during O Kae Molao operations.
Image: 123RF/Vladislavs Gorniks

Gauteng police shut down 15 illegal and non-compliant liquor outlets across the province at the weekend.

Police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said most of the outlets were in the northern suburbs of Johannesburg and were shut down during the O Kae Molao operation.

The operation was led by senior management of the SAPS and the various law enforcement agencies.

In Rosebank, the owner of a popular liquor outlet was fined for failing to display a liquor licence and for allowing patrons to leave with liquor from the on-consumption outlet, Masondo said.

Masondo said 44 motorists were arrested for drunk driving while 20 were arrested for drinking in public.

Alcohol industry warns its colleagues against breaking lockdown regulations

Days after the SA Liquor Brand owners Association appealed to President Cyril Ramaphosa to relax trading hours, it came out strongly against ...
News
3 days ago

During the operation 1,050 suspects were arrested across five districts in Gauteng for various crimes.

In Tshwane, 396 people were arrested for crimes including murder, armed robbery, rape, housebreaking and theft, possession of suspected stolen property, malicious damage to property, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, reckless and negligent driving, theft of motor vehicle, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, house robbery, possession of drugs, dealing in drugs, dealing in liquor without a licence, and public drinking.

In the West Rand, 158 people were arrested for crimes including possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of ammunition, possession of a dangerous weapon, assault with intent to cause grievously bodily harm, sexual assault, rape and attempted murder, among other crimes.

Police have arrested 383 suspects in Ekurhuleni, 58 in Johannesburg and 56 in Sedibeng for various serious and violent crimes that include robbery, car hijacking, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, rape and murder.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Two Gauteng brigadiers join 26 other suspects on firearms charges

Two Gauteng police station commanders, both with the rank of brigadier, were arrested for fraud and corruption related to multiple dockets on Tuesday.
News
5 days ago

'You can’t drink with a mask on': Why party animals shun Covid regulations

Luxury-branded handbags and wristwatches were the order of the day at a packed Sandton nightspot this week. Missing was a cheap accessory, a face ...
News
1 week ago

Boozers on the roads, partying worry Gauteng police

Police in Gauteng arrested more than 120 people found driving while under the influence of alcohol over the weekend.
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Bentley & Maserati shipped illegally to Malawi: state in Shepherd Bushiri bail ... South Africa
  2. 'There's good evidence which links people': Texts bust Senzo Meyiwa case wide ... News
  3. It’s Rodeo Drive or bust for 'uncouth' LA consul-general Thandile Sunduza News
  4. BMW 'ripped into pieces' in Joburg horror crash South Africa
  5. Durban businessman brutally murdered in home invasion South Africa

Latest Videos

Bushiri bail bid postponed while supporters flock to court in Pretoria
US gun sales skyrocket due to social unrest & election fears
X