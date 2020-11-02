COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | India's coronavirus tally rises to 8.2 million

November 2 2020 - 8:21

Lockdown in England could be extended, UK minister warns

The one-month lockdown for England announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson this weekend could be extended as Britain struggles to contain a second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, a senior cabinet member said on Sunday.

After resisting the prospect of a new national lockdown for most of last month, Johnson announced on Saturday that new restrictions across England would kick in after midnight on Thursday morning and last until December 2.

The UK, which has the biggest official death toll in Europe from Covid-19, is grappling with more than 20,000 new coronavirus cases a day and scientists have warned a worst-case scenario of 80,000 dead could be exceeded this winter.

—Reuters