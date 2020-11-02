South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | India's coronavirus tally rises to 8.2 million

02 November 2020 - 08:00 By TimesLIVE
A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a swab sample from a man amidst the spread of the coronavirus at a testing center in New Delhi, India.
Image: REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

November 2 2020 - 8:21

Lockdown in England could be extended, UK minister warns

The one-month lockdown for England announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson this weekend could be extended as Britain struggles to contain a second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, a senior cabinet member said on Sunday.

After resisting the prospect of a new national lockdown for most of last month, Johnson announced on Saturday that new restrictions across England would kick in after midnight on Thursday morning and last until December 2.

The UK, which has the biggest official death toll in Europe from Covid-19, is grappling with more than 20,000 new coronavirus cases a day and scientists have warned a worst-case scenario of 80,000 dead could be exceeded this winter.

—Reuters

November 2 2020 - 8:20

India's coronavirus tally rises to 8.2 million

India recorded 45,231 new coronavirus infections, taking its total cases to 8.23 million, the health ministry said on Monday.

New daily cases in India have been falling since September, but experts warn that infections could rise again during the festival season.

The country has the world's second-highest caseload, behind the United States, which has more than 9 million.

—Reuters

