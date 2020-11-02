Fourth Covid testing vehicle hijacked in Nelson Mandela Bay

While the rate of Covid-19 infections continues to rise in Nelson Mandela Bay — with 200 to 300 new cases registered daily — a fourth vehicle belonging to the Eastern Cape department of health has been hijacked.

The Covid-19 testing and tracing vehicle’s staff were allegedly hijacked at gunpoint on Thursday in Ward 19, Kwazakhele, and also robbed of their personal belongings.

Department of health spokesperson Siyanda Manana said the hijacking of department-owned testing and tracing vehicles was thwarting efforts to stem the resurgence of the virus in the Port Elizabeth area.

There were 166 new Covid-19 cases recorded by Monday morning in the metro, Manana said.

The vehicle was later recovered by the police, with all four of its wheels missing, he said.