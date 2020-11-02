South Africa

G4S guards arrested for Florida cash heist, R3.2m recovered and R5 rifle found

02 November 2020 - 09:54
Police said the cash-in-transit guards came under attack along Ontdekkers Road on Friday morning after loading cash at ATM machines in the area.
Three G4S security guards were arrested in connection with Friday's Florida cash-in-transit heist where a tow-truck driver was shot and killed, the Hawks said.

The three men aged 25, 28 and 40 are expected to appear in the Krugersdorp magistrate's court on Monday facing charges of murder, armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, possession of suspected stolen money, perjury, and defeating the end of justice.

The CIT guards came under attack along Ontdekkers Road on Friday morning after loading cash at ATM machines in the area.

Police said at the time that a group of about 12 suspects, who opened fire on the G4S vehicle with pistols and rifles, were driving in four different cars: a black BMW, a black Mercedes- Benz, a white Ford Ranger and a white Audi Q5.

Hawks provincial spokesperson Capt Ndivhuwo Mulamu said the group allegedly forced the crew out of the vehicle and allegedly disarmed them of their service rifle and pistols.

Mulamu said they detonated explosives to access cash inside the vehicle's safe.

They fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

A tow-truck driver who gave chase when he saw the suspicious vehicles flee the scene was shot and killed on William Nicol Road when the suspects allegedly opened fire.

Mulamu said a “multidisciplinary approach driven investigation” resulted in the recovery of about R3.2m in cash hidden in dustbins at a premises close to where the cash van was blown up.

Police recovered an R5 rifle, Mulamu said.

“The security van crew were taken in for questioning and subsequently arrested. Outstanding suspects are sought. The investigation continues,” she said.

