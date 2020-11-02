G4S guards arrested for Florida cash heist, R3.2m recovered and R5 rifle found

Three G4S security guards were arrested in connection with Friday's Florida cash-in-transit heist where a tow-truck driver was shot and killed, the Hawks said.

The three men aged 25, 28 and 40 are expected to appear in the Krugersdorp magistrate's court on Monday facing charges of murder, armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, possession of suspected stolen money, perjury, and defeating the end of justice.

The CIT guards came under attack along Ontdekkers Road on Friday morning after loading cash at ATM machines in the area.