Gauteng priest bags R7.2m in the lotto

A Brakpan priest had his prayers answered when he won R7.2m in the Lotto plus jackpot.

The priest, who wishes to remain anonymous, was a joint winner with a woman from Lichtenburg in the North West who also did not want to be named.

They shared the R14m jackpot that was up for grabs on October 24.

Not only did the two winners bet the same numbers, which they selected manually, but also purchased their tickets for R20.

The priest said he had been petitioning God to grant him financial freedom.

“I have been praying for God’s intervention for months now, asking him to ease my financial burdens so I can take care of my children and be able to do more for the church.