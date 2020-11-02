South Africa

Gauteng priest bags R7.2m in the lotto

02 November 2020 - 16:22
A Gauteng priest and a woman in the North West bagged the Lotto Plus jackpot on October 24. Both are keepings news of their winnings confidential.
Image: 123RF/tawhy

A Brakpan priest had his prayers answered when he won R7.2m in the Lotto plus jackpot.

The priest, who wishes to remain anonymous, was a joint winner with a woman from Lichtenburg in the North West who also did not want to be named.

They shared the R14m jackpot that was up for grabs on October 24.

Not only did the two winners bet the same numbers, which they selected manually, but also purchased their tickets for R20.

The priest said he had been petitioning God to grant him financial freedom.

“I have been praying for God’s intervention for months now, asking him to ease my financial burdens so I can take care of my children and be able to do more for the church.

“My prayers particularly became more intense from July this year, I started feeling a lot of pressure and I ‘fought’ with God, asking him not to forsake me when I have been a loyal servant to him,” said the winner.

“A few days before I played the Lottery, I visited my wife’s grave. I pleaded with her to speak to God on behalf of our family. I believe that she is now a spiritual being who is closer to God than we are. Earlier this week, I went to check my tickets and I was pleasantly shocked to learn that I had won the Lotto Plus 2 jackpot.”

Asked how he planned to spend the money, he said three things were at the top of his list: ensuring his children’s education was paid for and their basic needs were taken care of, renovating his parents’ old house and contributing to the church.

The winner said he was not planning on disclosing to anyone, apart from his children, that he was a winner. “This will be a private matter between my children and me,” he said.

The second winner simply said she wanted to buy a house and retire. She would like to keep news of her winnings strictly confidential.

