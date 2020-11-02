South Africa

Boots on the ground

PODCAST | Marikana: Justice delayed is justice denied

02 November 2020 - 11:25 By Graeme Hoskins and Paige Muller
Lonmin mine workers protested for better working conditions in 2012. The protest ended on August 16 after 34 miners were gunned down by police.
Image: SUNDAY TIMES/ KATHERINE MUICK-MERE

On August 16 2012, the police opened fire on striking mineworkers at Marikana, in the North West.

More than eight years later, families of the dead and injured have not seen justice.

In this episode of Boots on the Ground: Behind SA’s National Headlines, we tackle the concept of justice and whether justice delayed is truly justice denied.

Listen to the story: 

The Boots on the Ground podcast is dedicated to unravelling some of SA’s biggest news stories. It follows Sunday Times reporters as they investigate the stories making the headlines. 

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Player.fm | Pocket Casts

