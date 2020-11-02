Boots on the ground
PODCAST | Marikana: Justice delayed is justice denied
02 November 2020 - 11:25
On August 16 2012, the police opened fire on striking mineworkers at Marikana, in the North West.
More than eight years later, families of the dead and injured have not seen justice.
In this episode of Boots on the Ground: Behind SA’s National Headlines, we tackle the concept of justice and whether justice delayed is truly justice denied.
Listen to the story:
The Boots on the Ground podcast is dedicated to unravelling some of SA’s biggest news stories. It follows Sunday Times reporters as they investigate the stories making the headlines.
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Player.fm | Pocket Casts