WATCH | Bushiri bail bid postponed as supporters flock to Pretoria court

Hundreds of supporters of pastor Shepherd Bushiri and members of his Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church turned up at the Pretoria magistrate's court to support their leader.

Bushiri and his wife Mary have been in custody since October 20.

The Bushiris and three others have been charged with fraud, theft and money laundering to the value of more than R100m. The charges are reportedly in relation to an alleged investment scheme run through his congregants.

Despite the accusations against their religious leaders, Bushiri's supporters turned out in their numbers.

Vongani Dungwa, who describes herself as a Christian but not part of the ECG, says in her view this would not be the first time a religious leader has been persecuted.

"We will not despair, we will continue to support another man of God," Dungwa said.

The state had opposed the bail application, arguing that the Bushiris were a flight risk.

The matter has been postponed to Wednesday, when judgment on the bail application will be handed down at 10am.