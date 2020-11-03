COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 46.73 million, death toll at 1,202,824

November 3 2020 - 07:58

Australia has one new local Covid-19 case as two NZ health workers test positive

Australia reported on Tuesday one locally acquired case of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, while New Zealand registered its first community transmissions in more than two weeks, after two workers at a quarantine facility tested positive.

Australia's most populous state of New South Wales reported the single case, although it and northeastern Queensland state said there were six infections among people returning from overseas and in quarantine.

-REUTERS