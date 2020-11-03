South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 46.73 million, death toll at 1,202,824

03 November 2020 - 07:31 By TimesLIVE
Health workers hold photographs of colleagues who died during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, during a tribute in honour of their fellow workers and in protest against their working conditions, in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 2 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Matias Baglietto

November 3 2020 - 07:58

Australia has one new local Covid-19 case as two NZ health workers test positive

Australia reported on Tuesday one locally acquired case of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, while New Zealand registered its first community transmissions in more than two weeks, after two workers at a quarantine facility tested positive.

Australia's most populous state of New South Wales reported the single case, although it and northeastern Queensland state said there were six infections among people returning from overseas and in quarantine.

-REUTERS

November 3 2020 - 07:30

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 46.73 million, death toll at 1,202,824

More than 46.73 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,202,824​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

-REUTERS

