Limited train service rolls out for Pretoria commuters
A limited Mabopane corridor train service resumed on Tuesday, and Metrorail in Gauteng said plans were on track for a limited Saulsville train service to resume on November 16.
Metrorail spokesperson Lillian Mofokeng said only a limited number of the 60,000 commuters who used to be transported on the Mabopane railway corridor before lockdown would be catered for.
“Due to Covid-19 requirements, the train will only load 70% of the total train capacity to allow for social distancing. The 'first come first serve' rule will apply. In addition, train services will only operate during morning peak from 5am to 9am and for the afternoon peak between 3pm and 7pm,” she said.
Mofokeng said trains would not be able to stop at all stations due to safety reasons and the severe effect of theft and vandalism. She said theft and vandalism had escalated during the lockdown.
“The main stations we will not stop at include Soshanguve, Kopanong and Akasia,” she said.
Mofokeng said the cost of the destruction of railway infrastructure and station facilities ran into millions of rand.
“Metrorail requests commuters and the local community to be patient and understanding during this time as we work hard around the clock to repair the stations to acceptable conditions for trains to stop,” she said.
She said Metrorail had social distancing markings at stations and aboard trains.
“Commuters are reminded that the country is still under lockdown level 1, therefore commuters are expected to wear a mask at all times and maintain social distance.”
TimesLIVE