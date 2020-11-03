Man stabs girlfriend and her mother to death in Eastern Cape

A 33-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed his 20-year-old girlfriend and her 44-year-old mother to death in Sterkspruit in the Eastern Cape at the weekend.

Police spokesperson Col Sibongile Soci said it was alleged that the two women were last seen alive on the night of October 29.

A neighbour went to their home on October 30 and noticed blood stains on the outside of the door and immediately raised the alarm, Soci said.

Police discovered the two bodies with several stabbed wounds on their upper bodies.

“Due to the effective and efficient application of investigation skills by the detectives, leads were followed up and led to the arrest of the suspect who is believed to be the boyfriend of the young girl.

“The suspect was arrested at another location in the Sterkspruit area,” Soci said.

The man was charged with two cases of murder.

