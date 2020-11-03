Previously unemployed graduate now part of team finding solutions in Covid-19 fight

Two years ago, Rirhandzu Rikhotso was an unemployed graduate in search of workplace skills. Now she is part of team helping to recruit potential candidates to participate in the country's Covid-19 vaccine trials.

The 28-year-old, originally from Giyani, Limpopo, left her hometown for Gauteng in 2017 to find work to support her family.

“The situation was dire because my mother, who is a single parent, was unemployed, I needed to find a job to help support her, my siblings and child,” she said.

The public management graduate said she did not envisage a career in the health field.

.

“I have never imagined myself working with sick people; I have always wondered how health workers did it, and I also did not have a qualification,” she said.

Little did she know would be one of more than 40,679 young South Africans to benefit from 12-month work experience through the Youth Employment Service (YES) over the past 20 months.

YES is a non-profit organisation (NPO) that works with business, government and labour to build economic pathways for youth.

Rikhotso joined Youth Health Africa’s work experience programme in December 2018 and was placed with a health care non-governmental organisation (NGO), the Aurum Institute, as an HIV self-screener.