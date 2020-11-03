Scores left homeless, structures destroyed as fire rips through Dunoon

Scores of people were left homeless and several informal structures destroyed when a fire ripped through Dunoon in Cape Town on Monday evening.

City of Cape Town fire and rescue service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said they were alerted to the fire in Dumani Street around 9:20pm.

He said 11 firefighting appliances and 45 firefighters were on the scene.

The team managed to contain and extinguish the fire just after midnight.

No injuries were reported.

TimesLIVE