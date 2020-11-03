WATCH | Gang dressed in Fidelity jackets hijack and blow up cash van

A gang of suspects, allegedly clad in Fidelity jackets, hijacked and robbed a cash-in-transit van in Randburg on Monday afternoon, police said.

National police spokesperson Col Brenda Muridili said the guards were collecting cash at a food outlet in Bellairs in Randburg when they were hijacked by two suspects.

Muridili said the cash van was then driven to Olievenhout street in Northriding where it was parked and blown up.

“The suspects allegedly used explosives to bomb it. The suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.”

No arrests were made.

TimesLIVE