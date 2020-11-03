Woman's body with slit throat found in Inanda

The body of woman was found at a sports ground in Newtown A in Inanda, north of Durban, on Monday.

KwaZulu-Natal police said on Tuesday the woman's throat had been slit and her hands were tied.

“On November 2 at 7am, a body of an unknown female in her 20s was found by the community members at the sports ground at Newtown A with her throat slit and hands tied. A case of murder was opened at Inanda police station for investigation,” said police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele.

She called on anyone with information on the incident or the identity of the deceased to contact their local police.

Crime statistics released in July by police minister Bheki Cele revealed that the township of Inanda had recorded the most rapes for the third consecutive year.