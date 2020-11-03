South Africa

Woman's body with slit throat found in Inanda

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
03 November 2020 - 09:52
The body of a woman was found on a sports ground in Inanda, north of Durban, on Monday morning.
Image: 123rf/ Igor Stevanovic

KwaZulu-Natal police said on Tuesday the woman's throat had been slit and her hands were tied.

“On November 2 at 7am, a body of an unknown female in her 20s was found by the community members at the sports ground at Newtown A with her throat slit and hands tied. A case of murder was opened at Inanda police station for investigation,” said police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele.

She called on anyone with information on the incident or the identity of the deceased to contact their local police.

Crime statistics released in July by police minister Bheki Cele revealed that the township of Inanda had recorded the most rapes for the third consecutive year.

He said the spatial design of townships was a contributing factor in the high rates of crime.

The statistics, which cover April 1 2019 to March 31 2020, revealed that Inanda SAPS recorded 297 rape cases. Umlazi, south of Durban, came second with 293 cases.

In the category of murder, Inanda was third with 231 cases and Umlazi fourth with 212 cases.

At the time he said: “When it comes to rape, in Inanda most of the people who become victims are preyed upon while coming from shebeens — around them or in them,” Cele said. “Murders are part and parcel of these rapes,” he said, suggesting that alcohol was a significant contributing factor.

TimesLIVE

