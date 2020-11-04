Answered prayer or bad call? Mzansi split over Shepherd Bushiri and his wife getting bail
The release of self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary on R200,000 bail each has been met with mixed reactions on social media, with his supporters attributing the decision to their prayers and his opponents left with more questions than answers.
The Pretoria magistrate's court on Wednesday granted the couple bail. Their three co-accused were released on bail ranging from R20,000 to R100,000.
They were arrested in October on fraud and money laundering charges related to an investment scheme valued at about R102m.
The couple's release was announced on his Facebook page, along with a note that he would address congregants on Wednesday afternoon. His supporters have since flooded the page to express their joy about his release
"We thank God of Major 1 for protecting our spiritual parents. Me and my family will never stop standing with you. We love you and may God protect you at all times. We miss our preaching spiritual parents," wrote Johanna Nkosi.
Nanne Nanne wrote: "Our God is a God of wonders and miracles. We thank the almighty for their release."
Some people claimed the couple should not have been granted bail as they were in the country "illegally" and may be a flight risk.
Last month, home affairs minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi told the SABC the Bushiris entered the country and conducted business while on a visitors’ visa and using fraudulent residency papers.
“Shepherd Bushiri and the wife entered South Africa through the Beitbridge Border post on the 6th of September 2009 and they were issued visitors visas. Visitors visas have got a timeframe but while on this visitors visa Shepherd Bushiri started registering certain companies.
"He engaged in certain businesses in 2014, 2015 and 2016 which, of course, are not allowed. Mary Bushiri entered SA through OR Tambo International using a passport. She then produced a fraudulent permanent residence permit.”
Here are some of the responses from Twitter:
The Bushiri's granted R200 000 bail each? His congregation is in celebration now and saying "The devil is a liar Papa" 😂— Sheldon (@Sheldon_RS17) November 4, 2020
Anyway, our country is corrupt, as long as you have money...u will walk free #Bushiri
#Bushirk haters must heal from their hatred.— STAR⭐GAZER 😎 (@EternalGraceMan) November 4, 2020
Courts deal with facts and evidence not gossip from tabloids masquerading as newspapers and rumours from every tom, dick and harry. ✌ #Bushirimustfall
Someone once said "You cannot advice a man who has money, a woman who is in love, and a follower of a prophet" #Bushirimustfall— Mokheneral Serame (@Leseme_Serame) November 4, 2020
#Bushiri— Lebogang® (@lebogang_mzansi) November 4, 2020
As I close my eyes. I see bushuri escaping the country. His followers will say even Moses fled from Egypt. Amen bazalwane. pic.twitter.com/yPBYeyrimB
"We're not supporting the body, but we are supporting the anointing"🙃... #Bushirimustfall— Herby Herb (@Uncle_Herby) November 4, 2020
#Bushirimustfall— Christopher Phadziri (@Christo92549489) November 4, 2020
This just just shows that the battles of Christianity are beyond the laws of the country only God will deal with Bushiri,he might have granted bail but it doesn't mean God is done with him , God can't be mocked and sit back and watch.
#Bushiri to all the haters 💃💃🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/soTLsDhHrG— VERONIQUE (@Vero_UniqueA) November 4, 2020
How is #Bushiri getting a bail when he has acquired his citizenship illegally? 🤔— Cellular® ❁ (@Cellular_ZA) November 4, 2020
"The good news is that I have managed to secure the R400k for my wife and I. The bad news is that that money is still in your pockets" #Bushiri pic.twitter.com/40MrtpUjH2— Dr. Hloni Moyake (@HloniMoyake) November 4, 2020
Before you know it 😥they'll be campaigning for #Bushiri to be the President of South Africa 😪Banana Republic this one😥 pic.twitter.com/babznp1mwF— Bongani (@Bongani_MKJ) November 4, 2020
Something is wrong with South Africa's justice system.— Tumelo Warona (@TumeloTrolls) November 4, 2020
How you gonna grant bail to a flight risk private jet owner who obtained their SA citizenship illegally?#Bushiri
I'm not happy with the court's outcome 😒😏😩🤦#Bushiri pic.twitter.com/Cd7v8oAkwm— Nkosinati Magwa (@NkosinatiMagwa) November 4, 2020
