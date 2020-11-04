Answered prayer or bad call? Mzansi split over Shepherd Bushiri and his wife getting bail

The release of self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary on R200,000 bail each has been met with mixed reactions on social media, with his supporters attributing the decision to their prayers and his opponents left with more questions than answers.

The Pretoria magistrate's court on Wednesday granted the couple bail. Their three co-accused were released on bail ranging from R20,000 to R100,000.

They were arrested in October on fraud and money laundering charges related to an investment scheme valued at about R102m.

The couple's release was announced on his Facebook page, along with a note that he would address congregants on Wednesday afternoon. His supporters have since flooded the page to express their joy about his release