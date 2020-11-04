COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 47.25 million coronavirus cases, death toll at 1,209,590 worldwide
SA passes 19,500 Covid-19 deaths, with 74 in the past 24 hours
October 04 2020 - 07:53
Lung damage found in Covid dead may shed light on 'long Covid' - study
A study of the lungs of people who have died from Covid-19 has found persistent and extensive lung damage in most cases and may help doctors understand what is behind a syndrome known as 'long Covid', in which patients suffer ongoing symptoms for months.
October 04 2020 - 07:38
India records 46,253 new coronavirus cases
India recorded 46,253 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Wednesday, with cases rising again in some parts including the capital New Delhi.
With 8.3 million confirmed coronavirus cases, India is the world's second most affected country, behind only the United States.
But the spread has slowed down since a September peak, and the country has reported less than 50,000 infections daily for 10 straight days.
Still, infections are rising in some parts of the country, even as active cases decline nationwide.
Besides New Delhi, the southern state of Kerala and West Bengal in the east have seen a rise in active cases in the last month, according to the health ministry.
The government has warned that cases could surge during the ongoing festival season, asking people to wear masks and maintain social distancing.
-Reuters
October 04 2020 - 07:04
Mexico reports 5,250 new coronavirus cases, 493 more deaths
Mexico's health ministry reported on Tuesday 5,250 additional cases of the novel coronavirus and 493 more deaths in the country, bringing the official number of cases to 938,405 and the death toll to 92,593.
The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.
-Reuters
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 15 692 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 1 241 new cases. We report 74 more #COVID19 related deaths (10 being reported in the past 24 - 48hrs) bringing the total number of deaths to 19 539.— NICD (@nicd_sa) November 3, 2020
Click here to view report: https://t.co/qzbV5q7Vhb pic.twitter.com/n13sn2kpzk