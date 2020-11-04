South Africa

Four provinces in firing line as floods, hail, high winds are predicted

04 November 2020 - 16:11
The weather service has issued a warning for a storm that could lead to localised flooding and hail damage on Thursday.
Image: Supplied

Damaging hail, potentially destructive wind and localised flooding could be on the way as a storm hits Gauteng, the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga on Thursday.

The SA Weather Service issued a warning on Wednesday ahead of the expected inclement weather.

Meanwhile, Eskom said it was attending to major outages in Gauteng as people around the province were experiencing extended power interruption caused by multiple network faults associated with storms.

Affected areas included Lanseria, Morningside, Muldersdrift, Paulshof, Petervale, Soweto and Zandspruit.

“Because of high call volumes, it may take a prolonged time to completely clear the backlog and restore supply to all affected customers. Eskom recovery teams are working around the clock repairing faults and damage to restore supply to affected areas,” Eskom said in a statement.

For safety reasons, Eskom urged customers to treat all electricity points as live at all times.

Eskom said its contact centre was experiencing high call volumes and encouraged customers to use other channels such as the SMS line or the Eskom app to log faults.

TimesLIVE

