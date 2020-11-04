'He's innocent, a man of God': Bushiri supporters pray before court

Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri's supporters dropped to their knees, singing and praying before his appearance in the Pretoria magistrate's court on Wednesday.

The Enlightened Christian Gathering Church’s (ECGC) leader and his wife Mary are expected to learn whether they will be released on bail.

The couple and three co-accused face fraud and money laundering charges related to an investment scheme valued at about R102m.

Police erected wire fencing to maintain order on the street outside court as people sang in Zulu, “bring our parents”.

One supporter stood outside court, preaching passionately to the crowd.