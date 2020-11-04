Immigrant shop owners in Durban fear for their lives after attacks

Immigrant shop owners in Durban say they fear for their lives after looting and vandalising of their businesses on Monday and Tuesday.

On Tuesday, protesters who said to be Umkhonto we Sizwe military veterans, known as MK Vets, with members of the People’s Revolutionary Movement, shut down businesses owned by immigrants in the Berea area, demanding that the owners go back to their countries of origin.

MK Vets are accusing immigrants of taking jobs from South Africans and selling drugs.

Zibuse Cele, leader of the protest group, said the protesters wanted immigrants to go back to where they came from so that there could be job opportunities for local youths.

Some of the shops were looted. Shop owners said the looters did not seem to be MK protesters but known drug users from the area who had joined the protest.