South Africa

IN PICTURES | Bushiri supporters in high spirits as court grants bail

04 November 2020 - 16:29 By Rethabile Radebe
This supporter of self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri went to town as followers gathered outside the Pretoria magistrate's court on November 4 2020.
This supporter of self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri went to town as followers gathered outside the Pretoria magistrate's court on November 4 2020.
Image: ALON SKUY​​

Supporters of self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary were beside themselves with joy when the Pretoria magistrate's court granted the pair bail on Wednesday.

The Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) pastor, his wife and three others are on trial for fraud and money laundering through an investment scheme to the tune of about R102m.

Presiding magistrate Thandi Theledi set out strict bail conditions for them:

  • they are required to report to their nearest police station every Monday and Friday between 6am and 6pm;
  • they have been barred from disposing of any property;
  • they must give the state the original title deed to their property in Midstream Estate, Centurion; and
  • they are not allowed to travel outside SA or to provinces other than Gauteng and the North West.

Outside the court, supporters celebrated the judgment.

A member of the Enlightened Christian Gathering church celebrates after bail was granted to Shepherd Bushiri and four co-accused on Wednesday.
A member of the Enlightened Christian Gathering church celebrates after bail was granted to Shepherd Bushiri and four co-accused on Wednesday.
Image: ALON SKUY​​
Jubilant Enlightened Christian Gathering church members in celebratory spirits as they welcome the Pretoria magistrate's court decision to grant their pastor Shepherd Bushiri bail on Wednesday.
Jubilant Enlightened Christian Gathering church members in celebratory spirits as they welcome the Pretoria magistrate's court decision to grant their pastor Shepherd Bushiri bail on Wednesday.
Image: ALON SKUY​​
Happiness was the order of the day outside the Pretoria magistrate's court on Wednesday when Shepherd Bushiri was granted bail.
Happiness was the order of the day outside the Pretoria magistrate's court on Wednesday when Shepherd Bushiri was granted bail.
Image: ALON SKUY​​
Supporters of Shepherd Bushiri hold a banner of the self-proclaimed prophet and his wife Mary outside the court.
Supporters of Shepherd Bushiri hold a banner of the self-proclaimed prophet and his wife Mary outside the court.
Image: ALON SKUY​​
Self-proclaimed prophet Paseka 'Mboro' Motsoeneng was among those who came to support Shepherd Bushiri.
Self-proclaimed prophet Paseka 'Mboro' Motsoeneng was among those who came to support Shepherd Bushiri.
Image: ALON SKUY​​
Members of the ECG church were in high spirits when their pastor was granted bail.
Members of the ECG church were in high spirits when their pastor was granted bail.
Image: ALON SKUY​​
Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) supporters hold balloons spelling 'papa' after Shepherd Bushiri was granted bail.
Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) supporters hold balloons spelling 'papa' after Shepherd Bushiri was granted bail.
Image: ALON SKUY​​
Supporters of self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri celebrate on Wednesday after it was announced that he would be released on bail.
Supporters of self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri celebrate on Wednesday after it was announced that he would be released on bail.
Image: ALON SKUY​​

TimesLIVE

MORE:

'Do not intimidate witnesses': Bushiri bound by strict bail conditions

Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary were warned not to intimidate witnesses in their R102m fraud case before being released on ...
News
4 hours ago

WATCH | Bushiris’ bail bid succeeds: couple released on R200,000 each

Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church leader Shepherd Bushiri, his wife Mary and two co-accused were granted bail in the Pretoria magistrate's ...
News
2 hours ago

Answered prayer or bad call? Mzansi split over Shepherd Bushiri and his wife getting bail

The release of the self-proclaimed prophet and his wife Mary on R200,000 bail each has been met with mixed reactions on social media.
News
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. The bold and the hostile: Zondo loses patience with state capture witness News
  2. BMW 'ripped into pieces' in Joburg horror crash South Africa
  3. 'There's good evidence which links people': Texts bust Senzo Meyiwa case wide ... News
  4. G4S guards arrested for Florida cash heist, R3.2m recovered and R5 rifle found South Africa
  5. WATCH | Gang dressed in Fidelity jackets hijack and blow up cash van South Africa

Latest Videos

‘I don’t want to incriminate myself’: Dudu Myeni refuses to answer commission ...
Private jets, limousines and 'forex trading': Former SAA board member shocks ...
X