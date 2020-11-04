IN PICTURES | Bushiri supporters in high spirits as court grants bail

Supporters of self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary were beside themselves with joy when the Pretoria magistrate's court granted the pair bail on Wednesday.

The Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) pastor, his wife and three others are on trial for fraud and money laundering through an investment scheme to the tune of about R102m.

Presiding magistrate Thandi Theledi set out strict bail conditions for them:

they are required to report to their nearest police station every Monday and Friday between 6am and 6pm;

they have been barred from disposing of any property;

they must give the state the original title deed to their property in Midstream Estate, Centurion; and

they are not allowed to travel outside SA or to provinces other than Gauteng and the North West.

Outside the court, supporters celebrated the judgment.