LISTEN | Matric final exams on the horizon

“We are in the midst of a global pandemic. The nationwide lockdown we had to impose in March to contain the spread of the coronavirus caused immense disruption to daily life and cost valuable hours of learning and study.

“Despite all the challenges this year has brought, I call on the class of 2020 to summon their great reserves of courage and strength in this, the final push,” he said.

Ramaphosa explained how disruptions caused by the coronavirus have been accommodated.

“To accommodate the disruptions, the June senior certificate exams were postponed and will now be written together with the national senior certificate exams. More than 1 million candidates will sit for the examinations starting on Thursday. This makes this combined examination the largest public exam ever administered in SA.”

LISTEN HERE: