LISTEN | Matric final exams on the horizon

South Africa

Amina Deka Asma Multimedia reporter
04 November 2020 - 07:00
Matric pupils are expected to sit for the 2020 final examinations from Thursday.
Image: Thulani Mbele

From November 5 to December 15, the matric class of 2020, comprising 1,058,699 candidates, will sit for the National Senior Certificate examinations.

In his weekly newsletter, President Cyril Ramaphosa wished the matriculants of 2020 all the best, while acknowledging the trying times under which this year’s exams will be written.

“We are in the midst of a global pandemic. The nationwide lockdown we had to impose in March to contain the spread of the coronavirus caused immense disruption to daily life and cost valuable hours of learning and study.

“Despite all the challenges this year has brought, I call on the class of 2020 to summon their great reserves of courage and strength in this, the final push,” he said.

Ramaphosa explained how disruptions caused by the coronavirus have been accommodated.

“To accommodate the disruptions, the June senior certificate exams were postponed and will now be written together with the national senior certificate exams. More than  1 million candidates will sit for the examinations starting on Thursday. This makes this combined examination the largest public exam ever administered in SA.”

In a recent statement, the department of basic education reported on its readiness for the exams.

“With regards to exam centre registration, new writing centres were identified to accommodate the increased number of candidates for the combined examinations in provincial education departments,” it said.

“The designated centres will mainly be used for the senior certificate and part-time candidates, while National Senior Certificate full-time candidates will write at their schools.”

TimesLIVE

