South Africa

Man stabbed at Port Elizabeth shopping centre

04 November 2020 - 08:06 By Devon Koen
Image: GALLO IMAGES/ISTOCK

Port Elizabeth police are investigating a case of murder after a 36-year-old man was fatally stabbed at the Cleary Park Shopping Centre on Tuesday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said three men, driving a silver Chevy Spark, stopped at the Boxer entrance of the mall and went inside at about 12.30pm.

Naidu said an argument broke out between the three men and Deveral Hall, a taxi operator or “gaartjie”.

Hall was stabbed on the right side of his neck and died on the scene.

Naidu said the three men got back into their car and drove away.

“The motive for the fatal stabbing is unknown and the suspects are unknown,” Naidu said.

A murder case is under investigation.

HeraldLIVE

