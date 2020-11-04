No pens down parties: Plea as Covid-19 cases rise in Mandela Bay

No pens down parties, valedictory celebrations or farewells, Nelson Mandela Bay acting mayor Thsonono Buyeye has pleaded with Bay parents as Covid-19 cases continue to surge in the metro.

By Monday, the Bay had 2,666 active cases with Motherwell, Uitenhage, KwaNobuhle, Kwazakhele and Walmer among the hotspots.

Buyeye said the Bay Covid-19 disaster management forum raised its concerns about the parties and end of exam functions that have been taking place.

He said all parents needed to take responsibility and reprimand their children who are indulging in underage and irresponsible drinking as their actions risk the further spread of Covid-19.

“We are really concerned about the infection rate in our city. Statistics show we have more infections among children and young adults.

“From the ages 0-19 years, we have seen alarming numbers, but also up to the age of 24 more young people are infected.”

“We appeal to all pupils and students who are active socially to take extra care as their actions might have negative consequences for their elders with weaker immune systems due to other illnesses.”