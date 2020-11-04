South Africa

SA passes 730,000 Covid-19 infections, with 1,700 new cases in 24 hours

04 November 2020 - 20:36 By TimesLIVE
SA reached 730,000 Covid-19 infections on Wedneday, with 1,700 new cases in 24 hours.
Image: Piyamas Dulmunsumphun/123RF

SA passed 730,000 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday night, with 1,712 new cases recorded.

The new infections mean there have now been 730,548 total cases across the country.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize also reported on Wednesday that there had been an additional 46 Covid-19 related deaths recorded. Of these, nine were in the last 24 to 48 hours, with the balance being historical deaths that had been confirmed since the release of Tuesday night's figures.

“This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 19,585,” said Mkhize.

He added that there were 660,185 recoveries to date, at a recovery rate of 90%.

The figures are based on 4,893,683 tests to date, of which 25,073 were in the past 24-hour cycle.

