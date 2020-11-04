Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary get bail of R200,000 each

Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church leader Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary were on Wednesday granted bail of R200,000 each by the Pretoria magistrate's court.

The couple and their three co-accused face fraud and money laundering charges related to an investment scheme valued at about R102m.

They were arrested in October.

Their co-accused were granted bail ranging from R20,000 to R100,000.

Earlier in the day, supporters carrying portraits of the self-proclaimed prophet dropped to their knees outside court to pray for Bushiri.