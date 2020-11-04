WATCH | Bushiris’ bail bid succeeds: couple released on R200,000 each

Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church leader Shepherd Bushiri, his wife Mary and two co-accused were granted bail in the Pretoria magistrate's court on Wednesday.

Bail for the Bushiris was set at R200,000 each.

The couple and three others have been charged with fraud, theft and money laundering to the value of more than R102m. The charges are in relation to an alleged investment scheme run through his congregants.

During magistrate Thandi Theledi's judgment, she warned the accused not to intimidate witnesses, specifically when preaching.

Incredible Happenings church leader pastor Mboro Motsoeneng came out “in support” of the Bushiris, a move not welcomed by some supporters.

As he stood on his car bonnet attempting to speak, he was called a “liar” by many Bushiri supporters.

The Bushiris and the other accused will appear on Friday for a trial date to be set.

TimesLIVE