South Africa

WATCH | Two days that shocked Zondo: Former SAA board member Yakhe Kwinana's testimony at state capture inquiry

Anthony Molyneaux Multimedia journalist
04 November 2020 - 08:00

It was a lively and frustrating two days for the state capture inquiry and chairperson Raymond Zondo. Here are two video summaries of former SAA board member Yakhe Kwinana's testimony.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

November 3 2020 - Day 2

Former SAA board member and former SAA Technical board chairperson Yakhe Kwinana has told the state capture inquiry, chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, there was nothing wrong with her and executives being wined and dined by a US company bidding for a tender at the national carrier. Kwinana was also questioned about payments totalling R4.3m she received from a company supplying SAA during her tenure.

November 2 2020 - Day 1

Former SAA board member, audit committee chair and ex-SAA Technical board chair Yakhe Kwinana appeared at the state capture inquiry on November 2 2020. Kwinana was grilled about her involvement in tender irregularities that took place at the state airline during her tenures in the three positions.

TimesLIVE

The bold and the hostile: Zondo loses patience with state capture witness

State capture commission chairperson Raymond Zondo’s patience on Monday was tested to the last degree by an “evasive” former SAA board member and ...
News
1 day ago

'Amnesia' and amagwinya: here's why Yakhe Kwinana is the butt of social media jokes

Former SAA board member Yakhe Kwinana will appear before the state capture inquiry again on Tuesday.
Politics
22 hours ago

Yakhe Kwinana saw 'nothing wrong' with overseas trip sponsored by US firm bidding for tender

Former SAA board member and SAA Technical board chairperson Yakhe Kwinana has told the state capture inquiry there was nothing wrong with her and ...
Politics
15 hours ago

Most read

  1. The bold and the hostile: Zondo loses patience with state capture witness News
  2. BMW 'ripped into pieces' in Joburg horror crash South Africa
  3. 'There's good evidence which links people': Texts bust Senzo Meyiwa case wide ... News
  4. G4S guards arrested for Florida cash heist, R3.2m recovered and R5 rifle found South Africa
  5. WATCH | Gang dressed in Fidelity jackets hijack and blow up cash van South Africa

Latest Videos

'Fat cakes' and SAA chaos: Zondo left frustrated by former board member ...
Bushiri bail bid postponed while supporters flock to court in Pretoria
X