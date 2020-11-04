South Africa

WATCH | Flying car caught on camera crashing into Makhanda chapel

04 November 2020 - 21:00 By Adriene Carlisle
The wrecked car on the pavement outside the St Andrew's College school chapel.
Image: SUPPLIED

A man was seriously injured in Makhanda (formerly Grahamstown) late on Tuesday night when he appeared to lose control of his car at a traffic circle before smashing into the historic St Andrew's College school chapel.

A street camera captured the dramatic moment in which the car is seen soaring high over the traffic circle outside the school before smashing into the chapel, DispatchLIVE reported.

Police spokesperson Capt Mali Govender said the driver was bleeding badly, including seemingly from the ears, and was taken to hospital.

She said details remained sketchy but an accident report had been opened and an investigation was under way.

Reports that the driver was an SANDF soldier could not be confirmed.

DispatchLIVE

